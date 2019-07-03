BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop

Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Senator Elisha Abbo has apologized to Bibra for physically assaulting her at a sex toy shop.

The Senator representing Adamawa North at the Upper Chamber of the Assembly also apologized to the rest of the country for his act saying that the action has “brought immense discomfort in our body polity.”

While addressing the media today, Senator Abbo described himself as an ambassador of Christ, whom so much is expected from.

In his words, "I personally apologize to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.”

He promised his constituency members to be of good conducts and remain a good patriot of the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

