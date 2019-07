It is 'double jeopardy' for embattled Nigerian senator, Elisha Abbo, as Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General Of Police, ordered an investigation into a a viral video showing him assault a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Frank Mba, the police spokesman told SaharaReporters on Wednesday, "The IGP has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the case."

