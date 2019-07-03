Lecturer Sues Otuoke University Vice-Chancellor Over Promotion Fraud

He asked the court to issue an order that he has a constitutionally guaranteed right to decide whether to become a member of ASUU or not and cannot suffer discrimination by the institution and the vice chancellor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Professor Seth Jaja, Vice Chancellor, Federal University Otuoke

Dr. Etumudon Ndidi Asien, a lecturer at the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State, has dragged the institution's Vice Chancellor, Seth Accra Jaja, and two others to the National Industrial Court (NIC) over alleged victimisation and promotion fraud in the institution.

The lecturer from the Faculty of Management Science alleged that he was removed as the head of the Banking and Finance department and denied mandatory promotion in line with the results of institution review exercise.

Dr. Etumudon Ndidi Asien, in the suit numbered NICN\YEN\32\2019, also accused the Vice Chancellor of the institution of wrongful recruitment and promotion of two lecturers without due process and deliberately punishing him for his refusal to belong to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the claimant, by the virtue of the irregular appointments of the two lecturers, with alleged questionable characters, his professional growth have been negatively affected as they occupy positions that would have been occupied by him and that despite all actions and complaints, the defendants are still carrying out their acts of discrimination and illegality and if no remedial action is not taken, they will continue to impede his growth in the service.

He asked the court to issue an order that he has a constitutionally guaranteed right to decide whether to become a member of ASUU or not and cannot suffer discrimination by the institution and the vice chancellor. 

He also prayed the court to issue a "declaration to the effect that the removal of the claimant as the head of department of Banking and Finance of the Faculty of the Management Sciences of the Institution on the ground that the claimant is not a member of the ASUU is a breach of claimant fundamental Human Right and is thus illegal, null and void".

The presiding judge of the National Industrial Court, Justice Bashar. A. Alkali, after listening to the argument of the two counsels asked that they go for an out-of-court settlement.

The judge adjourned the hearing until October 9, adding that failure to settle the matter through alternative dispute will ensure commencement of hearing on the substantive suit.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education University Of Ilorin Invites DSS, Police, Defence Corps To Prevent Herdsmen Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Patience Jonathan Appeals Forfeiture Of $8.4 Million, N9.2 Billion To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Human Rights Lawyers Sue Ondo Governor Akeredolu For Increasing School Fees
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Begins Probe Of Senator Elisha Abbo Over Assault Against Woman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Nollywood Actress, Simbee Davis, Accuses Mc Galaxy Of Rape After A Dance Rehearsal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Launch Investigation Into Elisha Abbo's Alleged Assault Of Nursing Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad