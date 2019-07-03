Nollywood Actress, Simbee Davis, Accuses Mc Galaxy Of Rape After A Dance Rehearsal

Since news broke of Busola Dakolo's rape allegations against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, (COZA), more women have come out to reveal the pain they had lived with concerning rape. 

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Simbee Davis, a Nigerian Actress has called out Singer, Innocent Udeme, better known as MC Galaxy, for allegedly raping her in 2010.

MC Galaxy has denied the allegation. In a post on her instagram page on Tuesday, the actress described Mc Galaxy as “another rapist walking free”.

The actress wrote, “It was at Mount Zion road, calabar, Cross River State, 2009/2010, he was just a dancer then.

“I had earlier asked him to teach me dancing, which he obliged me, after several interactions he finally asked me to come meet him somewhere so we could begin practice, I was excited and I went, on reaching there, he said the room belonged to his sister that she permitted him to teach me there, I was thrilled. 

“After rehearsals, I thanked and bade him goodbye, when I got to the exit I noticed the door was locked and the key was removed.

"I turned to ask him why he had locked and remove the key, when I looked at him, his face had changed into something else, it was as if a demon had entered him, that was the scariest look I’ve ever seen, there he was, standing with a small knife.

"He asked me to take off my clothes else he could kill me and lock me in and no one would know where I am, he was right, cos I didn’t tell anyone who he was, so I started crying and begging him but it made him more aggressive, I finally took off my clothes.

“He had his way and came inside me, when he finished he took me to a pharmacy that was on the opposite side of the road, bought postinor 2 and water and made sure I took it in front of him, then he left. I couldn’t go home cos my brother would know something was wrong and I was too frightened and embarrassed to say anything, so I went to a friend’s place. When I got there she asked what had happened to me and I stood there still for a while and after much persuading I told her the story, she immediately started making calls and said she was going to deal with him, she organized boys to go beat him up and asked me to call him and act as if I wasn’t angry at him, so I could get his location.

"I did but I think he saw through it cos he knew he had done a bad thing. That was how he escaped till today.Today I’m not afraid anymore, I have found my voice. @mcgalaxymcg did me wrong and he should pay."

When Sahara Reporters reached out to the singer, he denied raping the actress saying, "Never, I am just seeing all this sef."

SaharaReporters, New York

