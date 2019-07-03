Police Step Up Investigation, To Conduct Forensic Analysis Over Assault Of Nursing Mother By Senator Elisha Abbo

*Assure Nigerians police will do the right thing

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Embattled Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Elisha Abbo might have bitten more than he could chew for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, following the news and video of the alleged incident going viral has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on the woman by the lawmaker.

Specifically, the police chief directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma, to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions and inaction of the policeman seen in the video footage.

The inspector general, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the police in the handling of the matter, promised that the force would ensure that justice is "manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored". 

