President Buhari: It's Not Easy Selling Success Of My Government To Nigerians

*Blames it on powerful few in the country

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari says it has not been easy for him to sell the success of his regime to Nigerians, blaming powerful Nigerians with vested interests for it.

The President stated this when members of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) paid him a visit at the State House on Tuesday.

“It is not an easy job to sell this administration’s successes: we are doing unpopular things in the face of powerful individuals and taking on vested interests who are accustomed to the corrupt old order.

“But we must do things the right way. If we promised change, then we must deliver it, regardless of whose interest we touch. There must be a manifest departure from the old order.

“Fulfilling these three promises is fundamental to taking Nigeria to the Next Level. I assure you that I am resolute on the delivery of these promises. When we leave, Nigeria will be a far better place than when we came,’’ the President added.

“One message that is dear to me, that I urge you to propagate, is that I am determined to end the security challenges we face as a country, and make Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous country.”

