Rivers State Government Rejects RUGA Settlements Proposed By President Buhari

Rivers State says it will not be part of the President Muhammadu Buhari-inspired RUGA settlements for herdsmen.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Paulinus Nsirim, noted that the state has no land for the implementation of the policy.

Nsirim noted that Governor Nyesom Wike had prioritised commercial agriculture and that arable lands in the state would be needed to drive commercial agriculture across the state to create employment for Rivers youths.

The government emphasised that it had not approved the establishment of Ruga settlements in Rivers State.