Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker

They took her out to resuscitate her, the one standing with a cap is a doctor, the doctor had to come to give her life. My sister is not in the video, it was completely cropped out of it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo has said the video showing him assault a woman in a sex toy shop is an old video, insisting that the clip did not reflect the actual sequence of the incident.

The assault, which was first reported by Premium Times, had sparked outrage with many Nigerians calling for his prosecution, urging the senate to sanction him.

When contacted, the senator told ChannelsTV that he would issue an official statement in reaction to the assault video.

Senator Abbo the video was redacted and that he was at the shop because his sister was assaulted.

He said, “We will soon release an official statement to the viral video which happened before I became a senator where my younger sister was beaten to a pulp in a shop and I was called upon there; where I had to call an ambulance and a police to come to the scene and it got out of hand I was also assaulted.

“It is an old video, but we will soon release a statement to that effect. It was my sister that was at the store and she was assaulted. In fact, she fainted in the shop but they compressed the video and cut that part out of it.

“They took her out to resuscitate her, the one standing with a cap is a doctor, the doctor had to come to give her life. My sister is not in the video, it was completely cropped out of it.

“This is a political season and now I am now a politician. Before I was not a politician but now the reality of the fact is that I am now a politician and politicians are not people who are liked. They exhume things of 20 years and they hang it on their neck now.

“As I said before we will release a robust response to everything, and we will also ask for the entire video to be released since they have the video. We will seat and discuss about the video. Just to be clear that video was taken long before now and it was released just at this point,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Wife Of Pastor In COZA Rape Scandal: Nobody Can Take My Husband's Place In The Church
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA Settlement Contentions: The Root Cause of Fulani Herdsmen Killings Is Gen. Buhari - Onovo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Environment Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption NBC N2.5bn Fraud: Kawu, Others Ask Court To Stop Lai Mohammed’s Appearance
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Buhari’s In-law Regains Freedom, Katsina Village Jubilates
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Spoken Word: The List By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports 2019 AFCON: Cameroon Will Face Nigeria In Round Of 16
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nollywood Actress, Simbee Davis, Accuses Mc Galaxy Of Rape After A Dance Rehearsal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Family Drags Lagos State Government To Court For Taking Over Land Without Compensation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad