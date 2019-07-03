Sex Toy Shop Assault: Senator Elisha Abbo Says Attack Happened Before Becoming Lawmaker

Embattled Senator Elisha Abbo has said the video showing him assault a woman in a sex toy shop is an old video, insisting that the clip did not reflect the actual sequence of the incident.

The assault, which was first reported by Premium Times, had sparked outrage with many Nigerians calling for his prosecution, urging the senate to sanction him.

When contacted, the senator told ChannelsTV that he would issue an official statement in reaction to the assault video.

Senator Abbo the video was redacted and that he was at the shop because his sister was assaulted.

He said, “We will soon release an official statement to the viral video which happened before I became a senator where my younger sister was beaten to a pulp in a shop and I was called upon there; where I had to call an ambulance and a police to come to the scene and it got out of hand I was also assaulted.

“It is an old video, but we will soon release a statement to that effect. It was my sister that was at the store and she was assaulted. In fact, she fainted in the shop but they compressed the video and cut that part out of it.

“They took her out to resuscitate her, the one standing with a cap is a doctor, the doctor had to come to give her life. My sister is not in the video, it was completely cropped out of it.

“This is a political season and now I am now a politician. Before I was not a politician but now the reality of the fact is that I am now a politician and politicians are not people who are liked. They exhume things of 20 years and they hang it on their neck now.

“As I said before we will release a robust response to everything, and we will also ask for the entire video to be released since they have the video. We will seat and discuss about the video. Just to be clear that video was taken long before now and it was released just at this point,” he said.