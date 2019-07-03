University Of Ilorin Invites DSS, Police, Defence Corps To Prevent Herdsmen Attack

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 03, 2019

The Management of the University of Ilorin in Kwara has described herdsmen as a threat to the university's farms and therefore, threatened to prosecute anyone apprehended.

Prof. Bolaji Sule, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services of the university made the disclosure in a meeting with some security agencies in Kwara State.

Sule said the university had met its commitment towards the herders but the issue of insecurity on its land persisted which necessitated the new strategy.

He added that the herdsmen posed serious threats to the university farms, dam site, hostels, academic environment and staff residence.

According to him, they used weapons to threaten staff and students as they committed theft of farm products and building materials.

The DVC also said that illegal farmers were not exempted from the prosecution if apprehended on the school property.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the institution had plans to use its land but could not do it due to security challenges and stressed the need for security personnel to be proactive.

In his remarks, Dr Kameeludeen Azeez from the Faculty of Agriculture, expressed worry over the illegal activities of herdsmen in the university in spite of efforts to appease them.

“It is rather so pathetic that the university has spent so much money on relocating the herders, given them all they requested and we are still encountering this,” he said.

He said that the security agencies had been mandated to arrest trespassers in the university land to curb the threat, which some unruly herdsmen posed to the institution.

Mr. Yunus Alade-Saliu, a representative of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in the state, assured the university of maximum security of staff and students in the area.

Alade-Saliu said that illegal farming and other illegal activities in the campus would no longer be treated with kid gloves.

Present at the meeting were the acting Chief Security Officer of the University, Mr Juel Ikubanni, the representatives of the DSS, Yunus Alade Saliu, the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, Lawrence Sunday and Inspector Adams Mudashiru of the Nigeria Police, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

