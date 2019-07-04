BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead

The explosion was caused by pipeline vandals who were scooping petrol from connecting pipes in the area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2019

Two people have been confirmed dead as a pipeline exploded at Ijegun, Satellite Town, Lagos.

The explosion, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, was caused by pipeline vandals who were scooping petrol from pipes in the area.

Residents of the community said they were thrown into confusion when they heard the explosion followed by a fire outbreak.

The spokesperson for NEMA, South West zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident said the agency had alerted the NNPC management and other relevant agencies of the development.

He said: “It is noted that vandals are responsible for the incident and some of them are affected in the inferno.

“Security agencies have cordoned off the area to restrict access of undesirable elements. People should remain calm.

“NEMA has also called on the safety unit of the corporation to immediately shut down further supplies through pipeline in order to suffocate the fire.” Fire fighters are currently battling to put out the fire.

Details later.

