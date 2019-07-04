Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody

Senator Abbo Elisha with Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu



Disgraced Senator Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North senatorial District, has arrived at the FCT police command in Abuja, for interrogation over his assault of a nursing mother in a sex toy shop.

Following a viral video published by Premium Times on Tuesday, Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police, had the following day said Abbo would be invited for questioning on Thursday.

The Senate had also opened preliminary investigations into Abbo’s conduct. Online petitions have been signed calling for him to be charged to court and arrested.

Punch reports that Abbo had met with Adamu at the force Headquarters, before going to the police command.

Bala Ciroma, the FCT Commissioner of Police, told Punch that Abbo was still with them.

The video, which was obtained from a closed-circuit camera installed in the shop, showed Abbo assaulting a lady who had tried to intervene in an argument between the senator and a sales attendant.

