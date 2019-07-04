Sex Toy Shop Assault: PDP Apologises On Behalf Of Senator Abbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians, women and the assault victim, over Senator Elisha Abbo's violent conduct.

Tahir Shehu, Chairman of the party in Adamawa state at a press conference in Yola on Thursday, called on the victim and indeed all Nigerians to forgive the now sober senator.

"In communal relationship, it is expected that misunderstood may arise but what is more important is the way and manner by which they are handled.

"Men of honour and particularly elected legislative officers should not either in private or public molest, assault or degrade any person, more so a woman."

He, however, distanced the party from the senator's action saying, "We cannot fathom any acceptable reason for the actions of Elisha Abbo, we therefore condemn and distance ourselves from this unruly behaviour of the senator.

"We wish to state that every human being has the propensity to err and only the divine can forgive, it is on this premise that we call upon the lady who was assaulted and her immediate family to forgive the excesses of senator Abbo.

"We also plead with the generality of Nigerians and particularly the female folks to find space in their hearts to forgive, more so, that he has rendered an unreserved apology to the lady in question and her family, as well as Nigerians."

The chairman also tasked Nigerians on standing against violence saying, "We salute the courage of Nigerians for standing up to condemn this dastardly act, we are also very sure that senator Ishaku has learn his lessons the hard way.

"We call on all Nigerians to give him a second chance as we believe he will come out of this present predicament stronger, dynamic and with a resolve that the incident will not repeat itself.

"It is in public domain that the leadership of the Senate has constitute a committee to investigate the circumstances of the incident, we support in totality the actions of the senate, however, we wish to call on the senate to show magnanimity and temper justice with mercy, it should not be used as vendetta against senator Ishaku Abbo as it is being clamoured by some interest group."