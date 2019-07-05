Buhari Congratulates Oyetola On Supreme Court Victory

He called on Oyetola and the ruling All Progressives Congress party to be magnanimous in victory and make concrete moves towards inclusive governance as may be necessary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose election is being contested has congratulated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the Friday Supreme Court ruling which affirmed his victory in the State Governorship election of Sept. 2018.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the president commended the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course.

President Buhari urged the people of the state as well as security agencies to sustain the peace in the state.

According to the president, the decision of the apex court has ended the tussle over the governorship of the state and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering dividends of democracy to the people. 

The president also expressed the federal government’s continued willingness to partner the state government for the betterment of the people.

SaharaReporters, New York

