Don't Let El-Zakzaky Die In Your Custody, Human Rights Group To Buhari

A human rights group, Initiative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP), has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to allow Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky access health care and not to allow the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) die in their custody due to deteriorating health conditions.

The group said this while addressing a press conference on the health of the Shiite leader and continuous detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah.

Mr. Ahmad Shuaib who spoke to journalists urged President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the court order, which ruled that the government should release Zakzaky.

He said, “On April 25, 2019, a delegation of expert doctors and consultants led by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) gained access to Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife for the first time and conducted initial medical investigations on both the Sheikh and his wife.

“What came out from the investigation was very disturbing. ICRP medical team were able to have some explanation about the results which part of it states that in the case of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, he had obstructed blood flow to the heart (Myocardial Ischemia and Left ventricular hypertrophy) which poses a serious risk of a heart attack. Severe cervical spondylitis causing nerve root compression.

“In his right eye, the diagnosis was severe visual impairment, progressive open angle glaucoma, and progressive macular atrophy and other issues that can inevitably lead to permanent blindness. In the left eye, the diagnosis was anophthalmia, which is to say that the left eye is completely absent.

“Furthermore (Symptoms of heavy metal poisoning were also observed.) The tests revealed unusually high concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood. Meaning that the full extent of the damage may yet be much higher than can be easily ascertained.”

Speaking about Zakzaky’s wife, the group stated that a medical report of her says that she has Sinus arrhythmia a condition characterized by heart rhythms that fluctuate between being too fast or too slow.

Severe bilateral knee osteoarthritis, which is a painful and crippling condition, requiring urgent surgical treatment.

“Both of them have a high level degree of injuries they sustained from the gunshots of the military while they were attacked in their home in December 2015.

“Their state of health has been deteriorating due to the negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical care for for nearly four years,” the group said.

The group demanded that the President order the military and allow Zakzaky and his wife to immediately get unhindered access to medical treatment outside the country.

“All citizens have rights to life and health. This means nobody, including the Government, can deprive them of that right. It also means the Government should take appropriate measures to safeguard life of all people by making laws to protect any one whose life is at risk.

“This is part of their right to life provided by the law. This is a fundamental right of every citizen under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN),1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN), 2004,” they stated.