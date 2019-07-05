Don't Let El-Zakzaky Die In Your Custody, Human Rights Group To Buhari

In his right eye, the diagnosis was severe visual impairment, progressive open angle glaucoma, and progressive macular atrophy and other issues that can inevitably lead to permanent blindness. In the left eye, the diagnosis was anophthalmia

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

A human rights group, Initiative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP), has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari government to allow Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky access health care and not to allow the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) die in their custody due to deteriorating health conditions.

The group said this while addressing a press conference on the health of the Shiite leader and continuous detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah. 

Mr. Ahmad Shuaib who spoke to journalists urged President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the court order, which ruled that the government should release Zakzaky.

He said, “On April 25, 2019, a delegation of expert doctors and consultants led by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) gained access to Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife for the first time and conducted initial medical investigations on both the Sheikh and his wife.  

“What came out from the investigation was very disturbing. ICRP medical team were able to have some explanation about the results which part of it states that in the case of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, he had obstructed blood flow to the heart (Myocardial Ischemia and Left ventricular hypertrophy) which poses a serious risk of a heart attack. Severe cervical spondylitis causing nerve root compression. 

“In his right eye, the diagnosis was severe visual impairment, progressive open angle glaucoma, and progressive macular atrophy and other issues that can inevitably lead to permanent blindness. In the left eye, the diagnosis was anophthalmia, which is to say that the left eye is completely absent. 

“Furthermore (Symptoms of heavy metal poisoning were also observed.) The tests revealed unusually high concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood. Meaning that the full extent of the damage may yet be much higher than can be easily ascertained.”

Speaking about Zakzaky’s wife, the group stated that a medical report of her says that she has Sinus arrhythmia a condition characterized by heart rhythms that fluctuate between being too fast or too slow.

Severe bilateral knee osteoarthritis, which is a painful and crippling condition, requiring urgent surgical treatment.

“Both of them have a high level degree of injuries they sustained from the gunshots of the military while they were attacked in their home in December 2015.

“Their state of health has been deteriorating due to the negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical care for for nearly four years,” the group said. 

The group demanded that the President order the military and allow Zakzaky and his wife to immediately get unhindered access to medical treatment outside the country.

“All citizens have rights to life and health. This means nobody, including the Government, can deprive them of that right. It also means the Government should take appropriate measures to safeguard life of all people by making laws to protect any one whose life is at risk.

“This is part of their right to life provided by the law. This is a fundamental right of every citizen under section 33 of  the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN),1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN), 2004,” they stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Seized Our Salaries For Going On Strike - Health Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Unlawful Detention: Madonna '7' Regains Freedom After Take It Back Movement Campaigns
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Taraba Governor Signs Death Sentence For Kidnappers
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption N21 Billion Fraud: Ex-Air Force Chief, Amosu, Others Seek Plea Bargain
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: OSINBAJO: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter of Buhari’s Maladies By Muhammad Gulani
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Sex Toy Shop Assault: PDP Apologises On Behalf Of Senator Abbo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nine Nigerians Killed In Air Strike On Libya Detention Centre
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Betrayed Southwest Governors - Osoba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Seized Our Salaries For Going On Strike - Health Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad