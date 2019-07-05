Explosion: How Two People Were Killed, 80 Houses, 30 Cars Destroyed In Lagos, Residents, Officials Explain

Residents around Pipeline Road were jolted from their sleep by the explosion, scampered in different directions, as the ravaging fire spread rough open drains where the petrol had flown into.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

Two persons were confirmed died over 80 houses, including 100 shops as well as about 30 vehicles, were destroyed yesterday in a pipeline explosion that rocked Ijegun, a  densely populated community in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, when a vandalized pipeline exploded. The explosion, which occurred around 3 am, also left many people injured and several families rendered homeless.  

Eight severely burnt people were taken to the Gbagada General Hospital and four others, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, according to the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.  

The inferno, according to residents, was caused by an explosion from a vandalized Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation pipeline at fire junction along Ijegun-Isheri Right of Way.  

The pipeline supplies petroleum products from Atlas Cove to Ejigbo and Mosimi depots in Lagos and Ogun states respectively. See Also Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

Residents alleged that the vandals connected a hose to the hole from where they siphoned the product into awaiting trucks until 3 am when the fire started. Residents around Pipeline Road were jolted from their sleep by the explosion, scampered in different directions, as the ravaging fire spread rough open drains where the petrol had flown into.  

“Two men who were driving out of the street to Awolumate street were engulfed by fire. To escape death, they jumped into a nearby canal where they eventually got burnt to death,” Titilope Awofesan, one of the residents, said.  

When Daily Trust correspondents visited the scene, the charred remains of two male adults were seen wrapped in black nylon by officials LASEMA and wheeled into an ambulance which took them to the morgue.

Over 20 vehicles parked in a mechanic workshop behind Ijegun High school were completely destroyed; while others parked by the road side were also affected.  

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu had visited the scene and ordered a full investigation into the immediate cause of the incident. He also ordered his men to go after those behind it.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Three Dead, 11 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Ogun River
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Environment Hundreds Of Nigerians Stranded After Fuel-laden Tanker Crash
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Ethiopia Nigerian Government Warns Citizens Of Carrying More Than $3,000 To Ethiopia
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Opinion Nok, Jos To The Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (I) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re: OSINBAJO: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter of Buhari’s Maladies By Muhammad Gulani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Sex Toy Shop Assault: PDP Apologises On Behalf Of Senator Abbo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Seized Our Salaries For Going On Strike - Health Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nine Nigerians Killed In Air Strike On Libya Detention Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Betrayed Southwest Governors - Osoba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad