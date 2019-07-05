N4.9 Trillion Debt: We're Collaborating To Avert Disaster In Nigeria, Say Anti-corruption Commission, Asset Recovery Corporation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) have resolved to partner towards the recovery of assets worth trillions of naira for the government. 

The ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said in a statement on Thursday that the decision to forge this collaboration emerged during a visit by AMCON’s management to ICPC headquarters in Abuja recently. 

She said the AMCON Chairman, Dr. Muiz Banire, revealed that the government was owed debts worth N4.9 trillion by numerous entities, and as such, they were in the commission to partner it in order to “rescue the system from impending disaster by recovering the outstanding indebtedness”. 

Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC Chairman, pledged the commission’s commitment to partnering with AMCON to achieve its mandate of assets recovery which incidentally was also an important part of ICPC’s work. 

She said he promised that the commission would set up a task team to put the partnership into effect.
 

