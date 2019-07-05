President Buhari Appoints Personal Staff Instead Of Ministers As Bayo Omoboriowo Retains Position

The President, who has been accused of nepotistic tendencies, reeled out the names of 11 people mostly from the northern part of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

Bayo Omoboriowo, a photographer, has been retained in President Muhammadu Buhari's new appointment of personal staff to aid him in carrying out domestic and official duties in his second term.

But what Nigerians are expecting is the announcement of the former military dictator's ministerial list. 

The list was released in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity. 

Meanwhile, many Nigerians, opposition parties, economists and foreign investors have expressed worries over the delay in President Buhari's appointment of ministers.

It appears with the latest statement by the Presidency, Buhari's current priority is his domestic staff.

See FULL LIST below.


1.    Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)

2.    Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

3.    Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President

4.    Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol

5.    Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)

6.    Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)

7.    Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

8.    Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)

9.    Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

10.  Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

11.  Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

SaharaReporters, New York

