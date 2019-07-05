Three Dead, 11 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Ogun River

“The injured victims were rescued and taken to the Ijebu Ode General Hospital, and the corpses of the dead victims were deposited in the Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

At least three persons died while 11 others were seriously injured when a  bus plunged into a river on the Ijebu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, on Thursday.

According to an eye-witness, the accident occurred when a Mazda E220 commercial bus with 14 occupants plunged into the Ososa River in the Ijebu Ode area as the driver reportedly lost control of the bus due to a mechanical fault.

Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State confirmed the fatal accident. He said the accident occurred around 10:32 am.

Oladele said, “The lone crash involved a yellow Mazda E220 commercial bus. The bus took off from the Ijebu Ode Motor Park and was going to Lagos, but the driver lost control and the bus plunged into the Ososa River in Ijebu Ode. The suspected cause of the crash is a mechanical fault.

“A total of 14 people comprising five male adults and nine female adults were involved in the crash. Eleven of them were injured and a total of three people died in the crash.

“The injured victims were rescued and taken to the Ijebu Ode General Hospital, and the corpses of the dead victims were deposited in the Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary.”

The sector commander, who commiserated with the families of the victims, advised motorists to put their vehicles in good condition before embarking on any trip and be cautious during the rainy season to avoid road traffic crashes.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Nigerian Government Warns Citizens Of Carrying More Than $3,000 To Ethiopia
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Lifestyle 37 Bodies Recovered, 100 More Feared Dead In Cameroon Boat Accident
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Technology Press Release: President Muhammadu Buhari Flags Off New Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Avoid Travel To U.S., Nigerian Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Two Air Peace Planes Grounded After Making Contact On Ramp
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re: OSINBAJO: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter of Buhari’s Maladies By Muhammad Gulani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Sex Toy Shop Assault: PDP Apologises On Behalf Of Senator Abbo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Seized Our Salaries For Going On Strike - Health Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nine Nigerians Killed In Air Strike On Libya Detention Centre
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Betrayed Southwest Governors - Osoba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad