Three Dead, 11 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Ogun River

At least three persons died while 11 others were seriously injured when a bus plunged into a river on the Ijebu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State, on Thursday.

According to an eye-witness, the accident occurred when a Mazda E220 commercial bus with 14 occupants plunged into the Ososa River in the Ijebu Ode area as the driver reportedly lost control of the bus due to a mechanical fault.

Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State confirmed the fatal accident. He said the accident occurred around 10:32 am.

Oladele said, “The lone crash involved a yellow Mazda E220 commercial bus. The bus took off from the Ijebu Ode Motor Park and was going to Lagos, but the driver lost control and the bus plunged into the Ososa River in Ijebu Ode. The suspected cause of the crash is a mechanical fault.

“A total of 14 people comprising five male adults and nine female adults were involved in the crash. Eleven of them were injured and a total of three people died in the crash.

“The injured victims were rescued and taken to the Ijebu Ode General Hospital, and the corpses of the dead victims were deposited in the Ijebu Ode General Hospital mortuary.”

The sector commander, who commiserated with the families of the victims, advised motorists to put their vehicles in good condition before embarking on any trip and be cautious during the rainy season to avoid road traffic crashes.

