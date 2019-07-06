I Will Bring Back Leah Sharibu, Other Girls, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday promised to ensure that Leah Sharibu, the only Christian school girl in Boko Haram captivity after the Dapchi school girls Kidnap.

Buhari made the pledge at the Grand Finale of the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration and Combat Support Arms Training Week at Ikeja Cantonment Parade Ground, Lagos, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said, “The challenge for us is to recognise this sick extremism of Boko Haram for what it is and form alliances across faith, ethnicities, to destroy an evil that confronts us all.

“We will continue to demonstrate the political will and determination towards ensuring that our land is rid of insurgency and that criminality is kept at the barest minimum.

“There are also other situations of insecurity in our midst, the Fulani herder and farmer conflicts, random killings, banditry and kidnapping.

“In different parts of the country, there are challenges that the army has had to intervene in, on many occasions.

“We assure all Nigerians that these challenges are been seriously tackled by the Federal Government working with the states through a multi-pronged approach, working with the Nigerian Army and all our security forces and law enforcement agencies.

“Nobody will be allowed to maim, kill or commit other crimes and escape. It is our duty to apprehend and punish these criminals and we are doing that and we will continue to do so.

“It is now up to our Judiciary to ensure that justice is meted out, not just comprehensively, but in a timely manner,” he said.

“We want to reassure the affected families and friends that this administration will not relent in its efforts to bring back all the remaining girls including Leah Sharibu, who has become a postal child for the heinous activities of Boko Haram insurgency.

“We will reunite them with their families and friends by the Grace of God."