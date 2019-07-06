I Will Bring Back Leah Sharibu, Other Girls, Says President Buhari

“We want to reassure the affected families and friends that this administration will not relent in its efforts to bring back all the remaining girls including Leah Sharibu, who has become a postal child for the heinous activities of Boko Haram insurgency."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday promised to ensure that Leah Sharibu, the only Christian school girl in Boko Haram captivity after the Dapchi school girls Kidnap. 

Buhari made the pledge at the Grand Finale of the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration and Combat Support Arms Training Week at Ikeja Cantonment Parade Ground, Lagos, represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said, “The challenge for us is to recognise this sick extremism of Boko Haram for what it is and form alliances across faith, ethnicities, to destroy an evil that confronts us all.

“We will continue to demonstrate the political will and determination towards ensuring that our land is rid of insurgency and that criminality is kept at the barest minimum.

“There are also other situations of insecurity in our midst, the Fulani herder and farmer conflicts, random killings, banditry and kidnapping.

“In different parts of the country, there are challenges that the army has had to intervene in, on many occasions.

“We assure all Nigerians that these challenges are been seriously tackled by the Federal Government working with the states through a multi-pronged approach, working with the Nigerian Army and all our security forces and law enforcement agencies.

“Nobody will be allowed to maim, kill or commit other crimes and escape. It is our duty to apprehend and punish these criminals and we are doing that and we will continue to do so.

“It is now up to our Judiciary to ensure that justice is meted out, not just comprehensively, but in a timely manner,” he said.

“We want to reassure the affected families and friends that this administration will not relent in its efforts to bring back all the remaining girls including Leah Sharibu, who has become a postal child for the heinous activities of  Boko Haram insurgency.

“We will reunite them with their families and friends by the Grace of God."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Gbajabiamila Broke Parliamentary Rules -Secondus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Gbajabiamila Broke Parliamentary Rules -Secondus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part I)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International US Mass Deportation Roundups To Begin ‘Fairly Soon’ – Trump
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian-Americans Rated Most Successful Group In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Gang-Rape, Confiscation, Impunity Foisted On Majidun By Military Men​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad