Nigeria Survives Cameroon Scare To Progress To Quarter Final

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria survived a half time shock to come out victorious against the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon in a keenly contested match at the 2019 Total African Cup of Nations.

Odion Ighalo put in a man-of-the-match performance to deny Cameroon the win after heading into half time with a 2-1 lead over Nigeria.

Ighalo scored a brace with Alex Iwobi scoring the winning goal to send Nigeria to the Quarter Finals of the competition.

Ighalo opened the score line after 18 minutes of play by sending the ball inside the net from 18 yards.

Nigeria could not hold on to the lead as Cameroon scored two quick goals in three minutes to claim a temporary lead.

Stephane Bahoken was pulled through on goal after getting to the end of a cross from Christian Bassogog.

The Indomitable Lions would not be stopped as Bahoken played Clinton N'Jie through on goal. N’jie beat off challenge from Omeruo to slot in past Daniel Akpeyi.

Nigeria came back into life in the second half of the match.

Ighalo grabbed his second goal of the day after pouncing on a chested ball from Ahmed Musa in the 63 minute to beat Andre Onana.

Iwobi scored the winning goal for Nigeria after receiving a through pass from Ighalo. He left Onana with no option of saving the ball.

Nigeria would face the winner between Egypt and South Africa in the Quarter Final match on Wednesday 10th of July at the Cairo International Stadium.

SaharaReporters, New York

