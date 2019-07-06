Nigerian Security Agents Daily Molesting Women Seeking Food In Jos IDP Camps, Says Lawmaker



Dachung Musa Bagos, member representing Jos South, East Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives has called for the immediate relocation of internally displaced persons in Jos, Plateau State to save them from abuse they face in the camp.

Bagos made the call while supporting a motion for the immediate resettlement and investigation of funds disbursed for that purpose in the house.

He said, "Many internally displaced persons, some of them in my constituency have faced one or two challenges, especially the women.

"You'll find out that a lot of women in the camps are being molested on a daily basis just for them to be able to get a meal.

"They are either molested by security agencies or hoodlums within the community. With this motion that has been brought forth, it is something we need to look at as a house to urge the Federal Government to relocate all the internally displaced persons back to their houses."

He also called for immediate investigation into N10 billion approved by the federal government for the resettlement of IDPs.

