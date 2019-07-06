Oyo State Government Dissolves State Independent Electoral Commission

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has dissolved the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC)

A statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by the state Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola, said Governor Makinde ordered the dissolution with effect from July 1.



The decision is conveyed in a letter signed by the State Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Agboola . Agboola said the Governor is aware that the tenure of the members has not expired but the government is ready to offset all the salaries and entitlements of the members for the remaining period of their tenure



“While noting the fact that your tenure has not expired, the state government is prepared to offset the salaries and allowances payable to you till the expiration of your tenure. His Excellency wishes you the best in your future endeavours.” she said.

The board members were directed to hand over all property of the state government in their custody to the most senior director in the commission.

