Oyo State Government Dissolves State Independent Electoral Commission

“While noting the fact that your tenure has not expired, the state government is prepared to offset the salaries and allowances payable to you till the expiration of your tenure. His Excellency wishes you the best in your future endeavours.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has dissolved the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC)

A statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by the state Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola, said Governor Makinde ordered the dissolution with effect from July 1.

The decision is conveyed in a letter signed by the State Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Agboola . Agboola said the Governor is aware that the tenure of the members has not expired but the government is ready to offset all the salaries and entitlements of the members for the remaining period of their tenure

“While noting the fact that your tenure has not expired, the state government is prepared to offset the salaries and allowances payable to you till the expiration of your tenure. His Excellency wishes you the best in your future endeavours.” she said.

The board members were directed to hand over all property of the state government in their custody to the most senior director in the commission.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Gbajabiamila Broke Parliamentary Rules -Secondus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Gbajabiamila Broke Parliamentary Rules -Secondus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part I)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International US Mass Deportation Roundups To Begin ‘Fairly Soon’ – Trump
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian-Americans Rated Most Successful Group In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Gang-Rape, Confiscation, Impunity Foisted On Majidun By Military Men​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad