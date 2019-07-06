Why Police Released Nigerian Senator Abbo Who Assaulted A Nursing Mother

Senator Abbo Elisha with Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu



Elisha Abbo, the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District heaved a sigh of relief on Friday after he was released on bail by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

The embattled senator, who was caught on camera assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja, had earlier tendered an apology to Nigerians and his victim, Babra, over the incident.

He presented himself to the police for investigation on Thursday.

It was, however, gathered that the senator was granted bail following the absence of the victim.

The victim was expected to testify and give her own side of the story after the incident but had travelled out of Abuja to attend a burial ceremony of a close family relation.

The police are expected to resume their probe once the lady returns, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

