Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 07, 2019

 

The Kebbi State College of Science and Technology in Jega has expelled four female students for engaging in lesbianism.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Provost of the institution, Alhaji Aminu Dakingari said the female students  were caught red-handed by the school's security personnel and cleaners.

It was further revealed that  two of the students are from Kotangora in Niger State while two others are from Kebbi and Sokoto respectively.

However, the four students owned up to indulging in lesbianism and were  eventually expelled from the institution.

“The students confessed to the committee that they committed the crime and we just have to expel them from the school”,  Dakingari said.

“They resorted to threatening my life through text messages but the security agents were able to rescue me from them,” he added.

