HEDA Gives Buhari 14-day Ultimatum To Prosecute Goje Or Face Legal Actions

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has given President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria a 14-day Ultimatum to immediately revive corruption case against Danjuma Goje or prepare for court action.



SaharaReporters has exclusively reported how President Muhammadu Buhari quashed the case in a bid to convince Goje, now a Senator, to drop his Senate Presidency bid. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Senate Presidency: How President Buhari Plans To Drop EFCC Case Against Danjuma Goje



The Federal Government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) was trying Goje for stealing N5bn between September and November 2010, after forging a document titled, 'Resolution authorizing His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe State to acquire a loan of with Ref. No: GM/HA/RES/VOL. 1/17.



The Nolle Prosequi by Malami came after the trial judge was summoned to sit at 6pm on Thursday evening.



HEDA had previously maintained that many Nigerians have the reason to suspect that transparency is being sacrificed on the altar of politics and horse-trading in the interest of the election of principal officers of the National Assembly.



Reacting to the quashing of the case, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman of HEDA, said that the withdrawal of the case cannot be justified and it only solidified claims by providing more evidence that the corruption fight of the President has been compromised.



He said, “The action of the FG confirms the suspicion that Goje trial has been waved aside because of his decision to step as the Senate President for President Mohammadu Buhari's prefered candidate, Senator Ahmed Lawan. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General



“This withdrawal has no justification except to confirm the rife speculations that the case was compromised to meet "political considerations” as in previous cases taken over by the AGF office.



“The AGF had set "bitter precedents" that the fight against corruption is selective depending on the political camp the suspected culprits belong.”



Suraju stated that HEDA would seek all legal means and inform international organizations of the subversion of rule of law going on in the Buhari’s administration.



"The withdrawal is in bad taste and this group will deploy all the constitutional legal means to defend public interest in this particular case”.



“The international community would be notified of this subversion of rule of law and justice by the present regime.



“Bilateral laws and agreement between Nigeria and other foreign nations will be explored to exposed both the government and the suspect. Constitutional provision on Nolle Prosequi is not to pervert justice but protect public interest”, said the organisation’s Chairman.