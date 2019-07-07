President Buhari Signs African Free Trade Agreement

The president signed the agreement at exactly 10:48 am, making Nigeria the 53rd country on the continent to append its signature to the document.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 07, 2019

 

President Muhammad Buhari has signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The president signed it at the 12th extraordinary session of the assembly of the union on AfCFTA and the first mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union (AU) and the regional economic communities (RECs) in Niamey, Niger Republic. 

The President delayed had earlier delayed the signing to give room from what he described as extensive consultations with stakeholders.

More to come.

SaharaReporters, New York

