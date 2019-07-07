President Buhari Signs African Free Trade Agreement

President Muhammad Buhari has signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The president signed the agreement at exactly 10:48 am, making Nigeria the 53rd country on the continent to append its signature to the document.

The president signed it at the 12th extraordinary session of the assembly of the union on AfCFTA and the first mid-year coordination meeting of the African Union (AU) and the regional economic communities (RECs) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

President @MBuhari has just the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area @AfCFTA at the opening of the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government on #AfCFTA in Niamey, Niger Republic. pic.twitter.com/5yqXot1uuI — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) July 7, 2019

The President delayed had earlier delayed the signing to give room from what he described as extensive consultations with stakeholders.

More to come.