Senator Abbo Must Not Go Unpunished, Nigerian Women Insist

The National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, has maintained that Senator Elisha Abbo must face the law to serve as a deterrent to other abusers.

The women group on Sunday said it rejected the apology of the Senator after he assaulted a woman who was nursing a baby in an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, FCT Chairman of NCWS, who spoke on behalf of the group also called on the intervention of international organizations in ensuring the Senator is punished for assaulting a woman.

Umar said, “I am here with my executives and members of NCWS FCT chapter for a peaceful demonstration on what an elected senator, who is suppose to serve us did to one of our women.

"We want to stop the barbaric habits on women either at home, in the markets, shops, workplace and everywhere in the country.

“We are women of integrity and mothers, we are not animals and we are saying no to violence against all women and the assault should stop with immediate effects.

"We reject his apology and we will do everything within the ambit of law to demand justice for our fellow woman who was assaulted.

Senator Abbo is facing another possible legal action after Photojournalist, Olumuyiwa Owolabi Tayo, came out to reveal how the Senator assaulted and brutalized him when he worked for him in Adamawa during 2015 elections.

He said the Senator refused to honour a contract signed by both parties and instead of paying him, beat him, got him arrested and threatened to kill him if he ever asked for the money.

Tayo has vowed to pursue the case legally and ensure he gets his money.