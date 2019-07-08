Afreximbank Announces $1-billion Adjustment Facility, Other AfCFTA Support Measures As African Leaders Meet

As part of its support for the implementation of the AfCFTA, the Bank had provided support to aid the work being done by the African Regional Standards Organisation and the AU in implementing the Agreement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 08, 2019

Dr. Benedict Oramah, President, AfreximBank

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), yesterday in Niamey, addressed the 12th Extraordinary Summit of African Union (AU) Heads of State, announcing a series of initiatives to support the implementation of the Agreement for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Prof. Oramah told the heads of state, who were gathered to mark the start of the operational phase of the AfCFTA, that Afreximbank was instituting a $1-billion AfCFTA Adjustment Facility to enable countries adjust in an orderly manner to sudden significant tariff revenue losses as a result of the implementation of the agreement.

“This facility will help countries to accelerate the ratification of the AfCFTA,” he said, telling the heads of state that, by starting the operational phase of the AfCFTA, “you have started a movement.”

“You must not look back,” continued the president. “This movement is now unstoppable.”

He added that, as part of its support for the implementation of the AfCFTA, the Bank had provided support to aid the work being done by the African Regional Standards Organisation and the AU in implementing the Agreement.

Prof. Oramah also informed the summit of the launch the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), the first continent-wide payment digital system focused on facilitating payments for goods and services in intra-African trade in African currencies.

“Today we will launch the Africa-wide digital payment infrastructure - the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) - that we developed in collaboration with the African Union,” he said. “It is a platform that will domesticate, intra-regional payments, save the continent more than $5 billion in payment transaction costs per annum, formalise a significant proportion of the estimated $50 billion of informal intra-African trade, and above all, contribute in boosting intra-African trade.”

Prof. Oramah stated that, by making it possible for Africans to pay for intra-regional trade in their local currencies, “the digital platform will deal a fatal blow to the underdevelopment of Africa caused by defragmentation of its economies. Our goal is to reduce, significantly, the foreign currency content of intra-African trade payments.”

Noting that “No people have achieved meaningful development when their economic progress depends on others,” he argued that, in the “renewed focus on industrial and value-chain development across the continent in trying to boost trade and investment, it is imperative that we address the economic costs of effecting so many payments in scarce foreign exchange.”

“Making cross-border payments easier, cheaper and safer is an obvious critical step in creating an Africa we want,” he concluded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Why Buhari Finally Signed AfCFTA Agreement After Persistent Refusal To Do So
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian World War II Veteran Yet To Receive Pension Since 1957
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Time to Reclaim Nigeria 3: What Is To Be Done? By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Diezani’s Abuse Of The Court Process: Call For A Probe By Comrade Timi Frank
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 19 Feared Dead In Nigeria's Auto Crash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Why Buhari Finally Signed AfCFTA Agreement After Persistent Refusal To Do So
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA: CAN Makes U-turn, Says It Is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad