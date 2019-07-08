EFCC Refusing To Investigate Alleged Billion-dollar Looting By Ex-governor Yari -Shinkafi

Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of Zamfara State in the 2019 elections says he is set to approach a court to get an order compelling anti-corruption agency to probe the tenure of Abdulaziz Yari.

Shinkafi stated that he had written a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but the anti-graft agency is stalling on taking any action regarding the petition.

In a media release on Sunday, Shinkafi said he would get “an order of mandamus to compel the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and the Commission to commence investigation into the alleged looting by a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, amounting to over N251billion".

Shinkafi in the petition to EFCC accused Yari of wanton looting and misappropriation of the state’s resources.

He also said the former governor embezzled a lot of money leaving the state in huge debt as of the time he handed over to Bello Matawalle as Governor of the state.

Shinkafi said the Abdulaziz Yari-led administration left liabilities from ongoing projects to the tune N151,190,477,572.02.

“Unremitted national housing fund deductions from salaries from 2016 to 2019 stands at N1,431,645,305,99. The liabilities under the ministry of education which involves external examinations and institutions such as Crescent University Abeokuta, Al-Hikma University Ilorin and Key Science Academy Abuja stands at N2.812.172.155.

“The committee further discovered that out of the two billion naira approved by the Yari administration for the payment of backlog of gratuity owed to retired workers in the state, only retired permanent secretaries were paid to the tune of only N400,000.00, a whopping sum of one billion six hundred million is unaccounted for.

“We call on the commission to investigate, prosecute and convict former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, over the misappropriation, diversion, siphoning and financial recklessness of N251billion as alleged by the Transition Committee Chairman headed by the immediate past Deputy Governor of the Zamfara State Malam Ibrahim Wakkala,” Shinkafi said.

Shinkafi also accused Yari of going against due process in the award of rural electrification contracts to the tune of N25 billion to a company.

He also said the former governor awarded construction of township roads across 14 local governments of the state to the tune of over N75 billion.

He added that the contract was jointly awarded and funded by the 14 local government councils and state government by the past administration without following due process, calling for immediate investigation.

Shinkafi urged the EFCC to also invite and investigate immediate past secretary to the state government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, to explain his claim that the Zamfara State government under Mr. Yari spent the sum of N35 billion on the procurement of vehicles for security agencies as well as relief materials for Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs) in the state as well as other key office holders in his administration.