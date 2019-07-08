Nigerian Women Attempt Suicide Than Men -Psychologist

Titi Tade, a clinical psychologist and Deputy Director, Medical Social Services at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), has said more women than men in Nigeria attempt suicide.

She stated this while delivering a lecture titled, ‘Depression, vis-à-vis Suicide Rate in the Country, at the July Congress of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter.

Tade also noted that this was so because women were more prone to depression than men.

She said depressed women were more likely to seek help than their male counterparts.

“More women attempt suicide than men and more women survive suicide attempt than men because the method they adopt or substances they take for suicide are usually milder than that of the men.

“Out of five women that attempt suicide, four have the tendency to survive, while only one out of five men that attempt such survive,” she said.

According to the psychologist, over 90 percent of suicide cases are caused by depression.

Tade said 78 percent of suicide cases globally occur in the underdeveloped countries while the developed countries record only 22 percent.

According to her, suicide is a mental case and it kills about one million people daily, while youths and children of about five years are also involved.

“Suicide occurs in every 40 seconds and about 20 to 25 people attempt it, but do not succeed.

“The second highest cause of suicide is failed relationship, while others are terminal or physical illness, genetic factor, cultural factor, social isolation, bereavement, unemployment, amongst others,” she said.

Tade advised Nigerians to reduce stigmatization, discrimination on mental health issues, over spiritualism and improve communication as well as school mental health programme.

She also urged the government to address the issue of shortage of mental health professionals while the media should desist from its sensational reporting of suicide cases towards curbing the menace.

Mrs. Adeola Ekine, Chairman, NAWOJ, Lagos Chapter, lauded the psychologist for mentoring the association’s members and sharing from her wealth of experience.