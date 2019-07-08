Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen

Nigerians in the Diaspora on the platform of Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (GCSDN) have sent relief to the way of Mrs. Joy Terna whose right hand was chopped off by militant herdsmen when she was four months pregnant.

Her husband was killed by the herdsmen.

Mrs. Terna is from Giza, the Tiv-speaking area of Nasarawa State.

In response to a plea for support by the GCSDN coordinator, Frederick Odorige, Nigerians home and abroad raised about N400,000 for the rehabilitation of the woman and her son whom she delivered after the attack.

Mrs. Terna was taken from the Abagana shelter for Internally Displaced Persons and relocated to a rented apartment in Makurdi, Benue State which was renovated and furnished by the diaspora group.

With the supervision of the camp commander and other officials of the camp, Mrs. Terna and her son moved into the apartment on June 17, 2019, according to a statement by the group.

"In furtherance of the rehabilitation process, the organization hopes to enroll the child in a kindergarten and train him up to university level. Joy will be taught the art of trading for three months and a mini-supermarket will be opened for her," the group said.

Odorige called on well-meaning Nigerians to join "in this project because a lot more still need to be done".

He said, "Fund is still needed to pay the rent for another four years and to rent a shop for five years while we shop for prosthesis to replace her right hand. This is to enable her focus on the trade and get her properly settled. Other electronic devices and a generator are also needed to make her and the child feel at home in their new apartment."

The Diaspora group expressed its gratitude to all those that "have contributed and continue to support this project".

According to the statement, though the GCSDN is not a humanitarian association, the story of Mrs. Terna was "very touching".

"We may not be able to help all but we could help one. A bank account has also been opened for Joy to enable direct donations which will be supervised by two managers of the project Onome Ekwe and Ukan Kurugh.

The bank account details for possible donation is: JOY TERNA, GT BANK, 0476476973," the statement added.