Police Arrest, Arraign Ministry Of Power Director For Passport Racketeering

Maikudi Haruna, a Director of Protocol in the Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing, has been charged to court for forgery and international passport racketeering.

He was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a three-count charge brought against him by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

He was charged with “conspiracy,” “making a false statement for the purpose of procuring Nigeria passport,” and engaging in “forgery.”

The prosecution, led by the Head of Prosecution, NIS, Collins Obilor, alleged that Haruna forged the official identity card of his ministry and signature of the Minister on a letter he issued to a friend, Abubakar Mustapha Bida, for whom he procured an official passport, after collecting N250,000 from him.

The accused pleaded not guilty, following which the court granted him bail at N250,000.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo commended the NIS and the Comptroller General for their diligence in the prosecution of cases. See Also CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering

He adjourned until September 27, 2019, for trial.

The charge read: “That you Maikudi Haruna, (M), of The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Maitama, Abuja, on or about the 10th day of May 2018, at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja did commit an offence to wit: forgery, by fraudulently making official identity Card of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing for Mr Abubakar Mustapha Bida and signing a letter of introduction for him, on the letter headed paper of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing purporting same to have been written and signed by the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, for the purpose of procuring Official Nigerian Passport for Abubakar Mustapha Bida supposing him to be a Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing and submitting forged documents in that regard to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“That you Maikudi Haruna, (M), of The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Maitama, Abuja, on or about the 10th day of May 2018, at the Federal M1mst1y of Power, Works, and Housing Maitama, Abuja did conspire with one Mr. Henry Canton, (now at large) to procure official Nigerian passport for one Mr Abubakar Mustapha Bida, who you know is not a senior government official and who is not entitled to hold the Federal Government of Nigeria official passport after he paid you the sum of N250,000 only.

“That you Maikudi Haruna, (M), of The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Maitama, Abuja, on or about the 10th day of May 2018, at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing Maitama, Abuja, did commit an offence to wit: Knowingly making false statement for the purpose of procuring official Nigerian passport for for one Mr Abubakar Mustapha Bida by introducing him to be a Special Assistant to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing and submitting forged documents in that regard to: the Nigeria Immigration Service, knowing that he is not an eligible government official.