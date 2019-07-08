Police Rescue 4-year-old In Nigeria Two Weeks After Being Kidnapped

61 suspects were arrested at various criminal hideouts, while one Aminu, currently undergoing a Master's Degree programme at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), was arrested, alongside his accomplice for stabbing a night guard

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 08, 2019

A four-year-old Khidijat Rilwanu kidnapped two weeks ago, has been rescued from the residents of her kidnappers by the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The little girl was rescued and three of her suspected abductor were arrested. 

Parading the suspects, Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu, said: “On 4th of July, 2019, a team of Puff Adder detectives arrested one Ibrahim Musa of Ungwar Rimi quarters in Kaduna. On interrogation, two female suspects of the same address were arrested and a victim, one Khadijat Riliwanu, four years old of Wailari Quarters, Kano was rescued at the residence of the female suspects, while an investigation is in progress.”

Iliyasu said 10 other suspected bandits were intercepted at Koki Quarters in a Toyota Hiace Bus, heading to Badawa Quarters.

When the vehicle was searched, they were found to be in possession of 22 various dangerous weapons, including long knives, short knives, a large number of hard drugs, and intoxicating/hallucinating substances, with new weapons of violence, known in local parlance, as ‘fate-fate tsitaka and barandami'.

Iliyasu said 61 suspects were arrested at various criminal hideouts, while one Aminu, who graduated from Kano University of Science and Technology, currently undergoing a Master's Degree programme at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), was arrested, alongside his accomplice for stabbing a night guard at the university and was found to be in possession of 15 stolen laptops.

He said six armed robbers and kidnap suspects were arrested, while Bashir Sani of Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Kano was apprehended in possession of a single barrel gun, loaded with 15 rounds of cartridges, adding that during investigation, another one locally-made gun, one chemical/pepper spray, one jackknife, one walkie-talkie, one handcuff, and a police belt were recovered from him.

Iliyasu said, over 122 suspects, who were arrested and paraded two weeks ago have been charged to various courts of law within the state for prosecution, adding that those, who have just been arrested would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

Items recovered from the suspects include 15 laptop computers; 26 parcels, as well as 250 wraps and other large quantities of Indian hemp; three stolen motor vehicles; 18 live ammunition; 16 live cartridges; eight cutlasses; 32 clubs; 43 knives, 32 sachets of Diazepam tablets and 220 bottles of Suck-and-die

SaharaReporters, New York

