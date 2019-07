Soyinka To Nigerian Youths: Organize Ahead Of 2023 To Take Over Leadership Roles

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has charged Nigerian youths to begin mobilization to take over the reins of leadership of the country in 2023.

Soyinka made the comments at the wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the death of Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said, “Sometimes I refer to this generation of youths in which one places so much hope, as a ‘gaseous’ generation because they are so full of gas.”

“But when it comes to action, you are astonished because they keep calling out names like where is Wole Soyinka? Where is Joe Okei-Odumakin? Where is Femi Falana?

“They keep churning out the same names, same expectations, they do not organise themselves for action.

“This is what we had hoped to happen in the last elections when we called the public to jettison the two major political parties and for the youths to recognise that they actually have a powerful bloc vote and they should exercise it in a progressive way.

“Well, it didn’t work the first time, it’s a new concept to them, so, nobody should place so much expectations.

“But one hopes that in advance, 2023, the youths should begin to organise themselves, they must not wait till the last minute.

“They should begin right now in manifesting their expectations and the possibility of the realisation of their expectations of taking up leadership positions.”