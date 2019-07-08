UPDATED: Potholes, Speeding Caused Auto Crash That Killed 19 Nigerians Including Children -FRSC

File photo

No fewer than 19 people were confirmed dead and seven others injured in a road accident which occurred on Sunday, at Dinyar Madiga in Takai Local government area in Kano state.

Confirming the news was the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW), Malam Datti Musa Shawu.

According to an eyewitness, 21 persons died on the spot in the crash that involved six vehicles.

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash went up in flames after the crash.

The Kano state sector commander, Corps Commander Zubairu Matoto, said: “19 died in an auto crash that occurred yesterday at Dinyar madiga village, few kilometres from Takai town of Kano State.

“The incident occurred at 6:10 pm and four vehicles were involved: a bus belonging to Kano line mass transit, a Sharon car, Golf and a Honda Civic car. A total of 19 people died (14 male adults, three female adults and two male children) and seven were injured.

“The corpses and injured were conveyed to Takai General hospital by the FRSC rescue team from Wudil unit command. The probable cause of the crash was as a result of speeding and dodging of potholes."