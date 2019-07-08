UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday in Abuja arraigned Senator Elisha Abbo before a magistrate's court in Zuba for allegedly assaulting a nursing woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The offence that bordered on criminal force and assault which is contrary to section 263 and 264 of penal code.

Abbo mounted the dock at 2:55 pm and pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge brought against him.

The senator, who smiled throughout the proceedings, was also seen taking a selfie with people.

The prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that the police had not yet concluded investigation in the matter and they needed more time.

He asked the court for an adjournment to enable them to conclude their investigation and open their case.

The defence counsel, Adegbite Isaac Adeniyi, prayed the court to admit his client to bail on self-recognition as a serving senator.

He argued that Abbo would not jump bail and would always be present to face his trial, pointing out that he will not interfere with the investigation.

He said, "He is a public figure and will not commit any offence and will not destroy any evidence that the prosecutor may have against him."

He added that the alleged offence was bailable and if granted bail it will not undermine the purpose of criminal prosecution.



In his ruling to the bail application, the magistrate Abdullahi Ilellah said that it was a bailable offence and the purpose of granting bail is to grant the defendant time to face his trial.

He, therefore, granted the defendant bail of N5 million with two sureties having a verifiable addresses within the Federal Capital Territory.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until July 22, 2019.