4,000 Nigerian Refugees To Be Repatriated From Cameroon

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

Four thousand Nigerian refugees mostly from Adamawa state are due to be repatriated from Cameroon.

Arrangements to evacuate the Nigerians who fled their homes due to Boko Haram insurgency were concluded on Monday.

The planned repatriation is facilitated by a Technical Working Group for Repatriation of Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon.

Sadiya Umaru Farouq, leader of the delegation, who is the federal commissioner in charge of National Refugees Commission, said the exercise would soon commence and appealed to the state government to give all the necessary support and assistance for the success of the exercise.

Governor Adamu Umaru Fintiri said, "The state government is ready to facilitate the repatriation exercise and will constitute a technical committee to support the refugees when they are back home.

"I commend the group and the Cameroonian authorities for keeping the refugees safe. Let me also assure you that this administration will support you in the task ahead."

