Because Of EFCC Criminals Have Fled Kwara State, Claims National Orientation Agency

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

 

The Kwara State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Segun Adeyemi, says criminals have fled the state because of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s activities in Kwara.

Adeyemi stated this when the management of NOA, Kwara State Chapter visited the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC.

According to Adeyemi, "The fear of EFCC in Ilorin is now the beginning of wisdom in Kwara State, criminals fled from this state because the EFCC is on the ground. Since you came, we have been following all your activities in the media. Your achievements send signals to criminals. Your efforts in fighting corruption are highly commendable. We hope you will continue in this direction."

The state director of NOA, however, promised to partner the anti-graft body in its fight against corruption. "We cannot go far unless we partner an agency like the EFCC. We are interested in good governance. Corruption must not be given a chance," he said. 

Responding, the Ilorin Zonal Head of the EFCC, Isyaku Sharu commended the delegation for the visit and promised to engage NOA in raising awareness in order to prevent crime within the zone.

"We are very much aware of your responsibilities. Section 6 of the EFCC Act says we must collaborate with both government and non-governmental agencies. Beyond conviction, we must change the people for good. This country belongs to all of us. We have to do all things so that crime will be reduced to bearest minimum," Sharu said.

