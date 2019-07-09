BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu receiving Bola Tinubu to Akure



Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande are currently holding a closed-door meeting with some aggrieved members of the party in Akure, Ondo State.

The meeting had in attendance the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the APC, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and the former Osun State governor, Bisi Akande.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Ondo APC Chairman, led the caucus of the party leaders to the meeting.

The meeting is holding at the Heritage Intercontinental Hotel in Ijapo Estate in Akure.

Others at the meeting included the 2016 governorship candidate of the party, Olusegun Abraham, Chief Olusola Oke, Afe Olowookere, Isaac Kekemeke, Tayo Alasoadura, Bola Ilori, Pius Akinyelure, among others.

A source at the meeting revealed that the meeting is to address the crisis rocking the Ondo state chapter of the party.

Details later.

