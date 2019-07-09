BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Police, Shittes Clash At National Assembly Complex

The police fired shots at the protesters who are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, detained by Nigerian government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

PHOTONEWS: Police Open Fire On Shiite Protesters At National Assembly Complex On Tuesday In Abuja


Members of the Islamic Movement Of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, have clashed with policemen during a protest in Abuja on Tuesday. 

Five policemen were reportedly injured in the altercation. 

The protesters were seen overpowering the security operatives at the main gate and vandalised more than 50 vehicles.

Trouble started when members of the sect started scaling a fence of the National Assembly's building with the intention to storm the chambers. 

The move was resisted by the security operatives attached to the complex as the mob descended on the staff and vehicles parked on the premises. 

The protesters, who were few meters away from the chambers were eventually dispersed by anti-riot policemen who opened fire on them.  

Two protesters were reportedly shot dead.

Meanwhile, the situation has led to the abrupt end of the lawmakers' plenary while normalcy is being restored to the area.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

