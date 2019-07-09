El-Zakzaky Protest: Police Arrest 40 Shiites In Violent Confrontation

They were arrested during a protest to demand the freedom of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. But the protest became violent after a confrontation with policemen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

 

Forty members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force.

Trouble started when members of the sect started scaling a fence of the National Assembly's building in an attempt to enter its legislative chambers.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that two of the protesters were shot dead while five cops were injured and 50 vehicles vandalized.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Police, Shittes Clash At National Assembly Complex 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

The protesters, who were few meters away from the chambers, were eventually dispersed by anti-riot policemen who opened fire on them. 

In a statement, the police claimed that the IMN members attempted to forcefibly invade the National Assembly complex.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, also said the IMN members used clubs and stones in attacking the policemen.

“Members of the sect during the violent protest shot two police personnel on the leg, while clubs and stones were used to inflict injuries on six other policemen. The injured policemen have been taken to the hospital for prompt medical attention. 

“Meanwhile, 40 members of the sect have been arrested in connection with the violent protest. Investigation is in progress,” Manzah said.

He stated that the force would not tolerate “any attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause the breakdown of law and order,” while adding that “those arrested in the process will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate law of the land".

PHOTONEWS: Police Open Fire On Shiite Protesters At National Assembly Complex On Tuesday In Abuja

SaharaReporters, New York

