EXCLUSIVE: Get Ready For Another Massive Protest Tomorrow, Shiites Dare Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

 

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as 'Shiites' have vowed to embark on another massive protest tomorrow (Wednesday) in Abuja despite the violent clash with the police at the National Assembly complex today (Tuesday).

SaharaReporters exclusively gathered that the Shiites have perfected plans to regroup and storm the Federal Capital Territory.

During today's protest, two Shiites were killed while five policemen were injured and 50 cars vandalized.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the movement, Abdullahi Musa told SaharaReporters that the movement would not be deterred by the killing of two of its members.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Police, Shittes Clash At National Assembly Complex 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

"We are coming out tomorrow. The only thing that will stop us from coming out is when they free our leader and allow him to go for medical treatment," Musa said

Musa explained that the movement had last Thursday submitted a petition and medical reports to the leadership of the National Assembly on the need for their leader to seek medical attention because of his deteriorating health condition.

He stated that the leader of the delegation, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa addressed the group at the gate and assured them that action would be taken regarding their demands.

He also said that they had presented evidence that the Federal government poisoned El-Zakzaky.

He said, "All the documents were duly submitted to the appropriate authority but they are yet to take action on it after 128 hours. No response from them that is why we went back to see them but the police started shooting teargas at us on the arrival at the gate. 

“They used live ammunitions and killed two of us and during the shooting they shot some of their officers."

The Shiites have been engaging in continuous protests for the past three weeks to demand the freedom of their leader who has been in detention since 2014 despite court ordering his release.

SaharaReporters, New York

