Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday resumed its petition at the Presidential election tribunal by calling Buba Galadima as its first witness and that one saying President Muhammadu Buhari not qualified to run the affairs of Nigeria.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are challenging Buhari’s victory at the last presidential election.

He was called to the witness stand at the proceedings of the President, after the petitioners, through their lawyer, tendered some result sheets in respect of four Local Government Areas of Kano State.

Under cross-examination by President Buhari’s counsel, Wole Olanipekun asked Galadima if he was convinced that President Buhari was qualified to run the initial four times he contested the presidential election and Galadima answered in the affirmative.

When asked why he fell out with the President and why he thought the president was not qualified to run, Galadima said he is a fighter against injustice and he felt the president was not qualified again because of bad governance.

According to him, he has nothing personal against President Buhari but against bad governance.

Galadima is a spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation and former ally of President Buhari.