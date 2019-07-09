Lagos Pipeline Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 12

*We're doing our best not to lose another life -Lagos government

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

The death toll from a fuel pipeline blast in Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has risen to 12, a senior official said, after ten victims died of their injuries from last week's explosion.

A huge fireball was sparked by vandals who broke open a state-run pipeline in order to steal petrol in the Ijegun area of the city on Thursday, in the latest in a string of similar tragedies.

Two people were killed immediately in the inferno, which consumed more than 30 vehicles as it tore through the area, with a further 20 admitted to hospital, many with severe burns.

Ten of those injured have since died "due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims, which is almost 100 percent", said Titilayo Goncalves, the permanent secretary in the state health ministry, on Monday.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost," she added. See Also Oil UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

She said the remaining victims in hospital intensive care were responding to treatment.

Emergency officials said security agents intercepted thieves as they were transferring the petrol to their trucks on Thursday.

The vandals then allegedly spilled the fuel into drainages and set it on fire in a bid to escape arrest.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer and exporter, runs a network of pipelines that transport crude and petrol across the vast nation.

Hundreds of lives have been lost in recent years from fuel theft that culminates in a fire or explosion.

On July 1, at least 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured in Ahumbe, in the central state of Benue, when a petrol tanker crashed and then exploded as a crowd gathered to scoop up leaking fuel, AFP reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture RUGA: Don’t Take Action That Will Hinder Peace In The Country, Northern Group Warns
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Environment Lawsuits Filed Against Shell For Niger Delta Oil Spills
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Gas Flaring Kills 13 In Delta Communities
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Poverty Within Opulence: Water Crisis At The Heart Of Nigeria’s Capital By Mercy Abang
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Two Dead, Many Injured At Magodo Inferno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment We'll Mitigate Things Of This Nature In Future, Ambode Says After Visiting Tanker Explosion Scene
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: Inspector General Of Police Trying To Scuttle Investigation Of Pastor Fatoyinbo, Coalition Of Lawyers Allege
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governor Akeredolu Promoting Anti-party Activities In Ondo APC -Concerned Leaders Forum
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Economy Sanwo-Olu Government Accused Of Breaching NFIU Guidelines, Deducting LGA Funds At Source
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad