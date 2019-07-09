Nigerian Lesley Arimah Wins 2019 Caine Prize

Arimah emphasised that African writers should centre the African gaze. To her fellow shortlisted writers, she said: “Your stories have added to the profile of African literature, adding the many voices that we need to illuminate who we are.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

Lesley Nneka Arimah has won the 20th edition of the Caine Prize for African Writing for her short story, ‘Skinned’. 

The prize was launched in 2000 and is awarded annually to an African writer of a short story published in English. 

The winner receives £10,000 prize money, and each shortlisted writer also receives £500, The Guardian reports.

Also on the shortlist this year were Meron Hadero (Ethiopia) for ‘The Wall’, Cherrie Kandie (Kenya) for ‘Sew My Mouth’, Ngwah-Mbo Nana Nkweti (Cameroon) for ‘It Takes A Village Some Say’, and Tochukwu Emmanuel Okafor (Nigeria) for ‘All Our Lives’.Arimah, winner of the 2015 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Africa, has twice been shortlisted for the Caine Prize before in 2016 and 2017.

In her acceptance speech, Arimah emphasised that African writers should centre the African gaze. To her fellow shortlisted writers, she said: “Your stories have added to the profile of African literature, adding the many voices that we need to illuminate who we are.

“When I think of what literature can do, and I think of the ways that literature has changed minds and opened imaginations, I want to say that we African writers must centre the African gaze. We must centre the Nigerian gaze, the Cameroonian gaze, the Ethiopian gaze, the Kenyan gaze. We need to be writing to and for each other, and we also need to play.

“And what I mean by play is that when one knows a thing inside and out, say cooking, the chefs who do fusion cooking do so because they know both cuisines that they are using intimately.

“I think of experimentation as the sign of expertise. And I think it’s important we continue as we have started, as we have been, as we are doing always, that we continue to play within the bounds of our literatures. And I emphasise 'each other' because, yes, we must centre the African gaze. Thank you so much.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

POETRY For Francis Abiola Irele – “Olohun-Iyo” By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion O LORD, I PROMISE ....! By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International U.S. Announces $533m Humanitarian Assistance For Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
POETRY Buhari: Wicked People Plundered The Country, Kept Nigerians Poor
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Lifestyle Peddlers Of Fake News Are Cowards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: Inspector General Of Police Trying To Scuttle Investigation Of Pastor Fatoyinbo, Coalition Of Lawyers Allege
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governor Akeredolu Promoting Anti-party Activities In Ondo APC -Concerned Leaders Forum
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Potholes, Speeding Caused Auto Crash That Killed 19 Nigerians Including Children -FRSC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Refusing To Investigate Alleged Billion-dollar Looting By Ex-governor Yari -Shinkafi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Soyinka: RUGA Internal Colonisation, Nigeria Can't Survive Another Upheaval Like Biafran War
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad