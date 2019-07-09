Police Arrest 100 Cultists, Gangsters In Lagos



The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested 100 suspected cultists during their annual initiation ceremonies.

Zubairu Muazu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police said this on Tuesday during the parade of the alleged suspects at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba, Lagos.

The police chief said the command identified more than 10 active cult groups in various parts of Lagos State and clamped down on their activities against the July 7 initiation day, also known as 7/7.

He said: "The command, through massive raids on cultists' strongholds among other strategies, successfully prevented any kind of activities in the name of 7/7 celebration.

"100 cultists and gangsters were arrested within this period. We have charged 70 of them to court while 30 are still under investigation."

