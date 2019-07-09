Tinubu: Next Move In Ondo APC Crisis Is Unity

Tinubu and other APC leaders after the closed meeting held in Akure



Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party has decided to apply 'conflict resolution' to resolve the internal crisis rocking the Ondo state chapter of the party.

The APC national leader said conflicts were bound to happen in politics, adding that the leaders of the party would embrace internal democracy to minimize the frequency at which conflicts occur in the party.

Tinubu spoke briefly to reporters shortly after a closed-door meeting in Akure today (Tuesday) with some agrrieved members of the party.

Tinubu was appointed in February 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhar to end the various crises rocking the ruling party across the country.

Speaking, Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun state, said the APC leaders had resolved to mend the broken fences in APC in Ondo state.

The former governor noted that members of the APC in Ondo state had been instructed to work together.

"We talked how we shall win next election resoundingly. You see all our leaders coming out together laughing and happy. We have our leaders in Ondo and we have told them to go and do their job and bring our party together as one.

"We shall also keep encouraging our leaders in Ondo state to do what we have agreed to which is unity at all level," Akande said.

Earlier, Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun state said the party members must preach unity from the wards to the state levels.

"Our leaders should go back and preach unity to all our members," he said.

