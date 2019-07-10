APC Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Nomination Form Sells For N22.5 Million

The All Progressives Congress in preparation for the 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states has fixed N22.5 million as the fee for its governorship nomination and expression of interest forms.

This was revealed by Emma Ibediro, National Organising Secretary of the APC on Tuesday.

He announced that female and physically challenged aspirants would get 50 percent discount, adding that there will be no separate fee for deputy gubernatorial aspirants.

He said the sale of forms would be between July 10 and August 20, 2019, and the deadline for submission is August 21, 2019.

According to him, aspirants would be screened on August 22, 2019, while appeal and complaints from aspirants would be taken on August 23.

He also mentioned that primary election would hold on August 29 while the outcome of the exercise can be challenged or appealed on September 2, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had lifted the ban on activities towards Kogi and Bayelsa election with the commission fixing September 5 as the end of primary elections to be conducted by all parties.