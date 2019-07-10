APC Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Nomination Form Sells For N22.5 Million

*50% discount for female and disabled aspirants

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019

The All Progressives Congress in preparation for the 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states has fixed N22.5 million as the fee for its governorship nomination and expression of interest forms.

This was revealed by Emma Ibediro, National Organising Secretary of the APC on Tuesday.

He announced that female and physically challenged aspirants would get 50 percent discount, adding that there will be no separate fee for deputy gubernatorial aspirants.

He said the sale of forms would be between July 10 and August 20, 2019, and the deadline for submission is August 21, 2019.

According to him, aspirants would be screened on August 22, 2019, while appeal and complaints from aspirants would be taken on August 23.

He also mentioned that primary election would hold on August 29 while the outcome of the exercise can be challenged or appealed on September 2, 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had lifted the ban on activities towards Kogi and Bayelsa election with the commission fixing September 5 as the end of primary elections to be conducted by all parties.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Combined Wealth Of Nigeria's Five Richest Men, $29.9 billion, More Than Nigerian Government's 2017 Budget -Oxfam Report
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Next Move In Ondo APC Crisis Is Unity
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Combined Wealth Of Nigeria's Five Richest Men, $29.9 billion, More Than Nigerian Government's 2017 Budget -Oxfam Report
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 100 Cultists, Gangsters In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Get Ready For Another Massive Protest Tomorrow, Shiites Dare Police
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad