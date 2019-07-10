BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week



Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval of the red chamber this week.

Lawan disclosed this at plenary on Wednesday in reaction to a point of order raised by Senator Bassey Akpan to the effect that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the holidays of the senators.

Lawan, told the senators the list will be transmitted before the end of the week adding that he is hopeful the nominees will be screened before July 26.

