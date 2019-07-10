BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week

Lawan disclosed this at plenary on Wednesday in reaction to a point of order raised by Senator Bassey Akpan to the effect that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the holidays of the senators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019


Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval of the red chamber this week.

Lawan disclosed this at plenary on Wednesday in reaction to a point of order raised by Senator Bassey Akpan to the effect that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the holidays of the senators.

Lawan, told the senators the list will be transmitted before the end of the week adding that he is hopeful the nominees will be screened before July 26.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion A Rejoinder: How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Dr. Oladimeji Alo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Government To Seize Another Diezani Alison-Madueke Asset
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Policeman Shot And Killed His Colleague During Our Protest, We Didn't -Shiites
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad