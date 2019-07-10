Nigerian Woman Beats Security, Tries To Sneak Into US-bound Delta Flight

A Nigeria woman has been caught by security personnel of Delta Airline as she tried to sneak into the United States of America-bound plane at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The woman beat all security operatives at the airport including the Aviation Security of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, and personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the airport.

One of the security operatives told SaharaReporters that the woman evaded various security agents from the main entrance of the departure wing of the airport before she was eventually apprehended at the foot of the plane.

At the airport, there are different security points all travelers must go through before they can get to the foot of the plane for boarding.

A source at the airport said, “The passenger beat all the airport securities to the boarding gate before she was caught at the foot of the airplane. She had no visa, travelling passport and boarding pass.”

A security expert said the airport has three security checks manned by Aviation Security personnel of FAAN, NIS, State Security Service, Nigeria Customs Service and operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“The first check is the main entrance to the departure wing of the airport and it is being mounted by the AVSEC officers. The officers are primarily tasked with checking boarding pass and data page of the passport to ensure the holder of the boarding pass is the same person carrying the passport.

“The main gate is the first point of detecting non-travelers and imposters at the airport and restrict them to waiting areas.

“The second check is manned by personnel of SSS and the Immigration service. They are to check if the traveler has a valid visa to the country they are traveling and also profile the passenger.

“The final stage is the central search. Their major duty is to conduct body check on passenger and bags. Here, the Customs and NDLEA also supervise to check if the traveler has any embargo on him or in his luggage.”

The security expert added: "In a saner clime, it is very hard for anyone to scale through the three security checks without detection except the individual has the support of security personnel on duty at the airport.”

A visit to the airport shows that the main gate of the departure wing of the airport is always crowded with non-travellers.

One of the security personnel at the main gate lamented that the overcrowding of the security gate poses a problem for officers on duty, giving them hard time to control the crowds.

The security personnel also said there were shops at the entrance of the main gate where travellers and those seeing them off wait.

Delta Airline representative confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters stating that the security of the airline was not compromised and remains effective.

“This was not a threat as the imposter was effectively detected due to the water tight security of the airline,” it said.

It was gathered that the woman is currently being confined to a restricted area within the airport known as "tango city".

Tango city is a place where unruly persons are detained within the terminal before being transferred to a police station for further a possible interrogation.

“The woman is still with us at the tango city. She has availed to us some useful information we would use in contacting her family,” a security source confirmed to SaharaReporters.

